By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, April 14
CHICAGO, April 14 Battered by the economic
downturn and years of animal rights activism in their own
backyard, American mink farmers are now in a different sort of
quandary: scrambling to keep up with China's demand for all
things fur.
Driven by a hunger for high-end clothing and luxury home
goods among China's burgeoning middle class, U.S. exports of
mink pelts to China jumped to a record $215.5 million last year
- more than double both the value and volume shipped in 2009.
(For a graphic of U.S. mink exports, see: link.reuters.com/gut86t)
That Chinese consumers are clamoring for fuzzy-trimmed
backpacks, ermine-edged coats and mink-covered office supplies
comes as a welcome respite for the U.S. mustelidae world.
The industry's fortunes had chilled in recent years, with
farms shuttering and prices slumping amid the past two
recessions and mounting criticism of the fur trade by U.S. and
European animal rights groups.
Now, prices of farmed mink pelts are soaring to all-time
highs. South Korea and Russia, too, have contributed to a surge
in demand that led to shipments of 11.8 million pelts worth $479
million worldwide by U.S. farmers, trappers and auction houses
last year. That was nearly triple the level in 2009.
BITTER COLD MEANS GOOD BUSINESS
Weather has kept the demand piling on in recent months. Both
Russia and China experienced unusually cold winters late last
year. The bitter temperatures half a world away were something
to celebrate on Ron Gengel's mink ranch.
For three generations, the Gengel family has raised minks in
a northern Illinois farm for furriers around the world. They've
survived competition from overseas rivals, slumping prices and
an American consumer more interested in fakes than the real
pelt.
Such down times have made the Gengels cautious of the
current boom and quick to adjust to shifting trends. When
international buyers began talking about white fur being
considered more chic than black pelts, the family started
raising more white mink - and fewer black.
"You have to keep track of so much, from what's happening to
the Russian currency to what's the weather forecast in China,"
said Justine Gengel, Ron's daughter-in-law. "You have to know
what the buyers want."
For now, at least, Chinese buyers and manufacturers are
flocking to fur auction houses in Seattle and Canada by the
droves. At a recent sale held at North American Fur Auctions in
Toronto, the demand drove black male mink pelts to an average
price of more than $141 each.
Two years ago, similar quality pelts were selling for $98.
"We had over 700 registered buyers and the majority were
from China," said Nancy Daigneault, communications director for
NAFA. "It was jammed. We've never had that many buyers before,
ever."
Chinese consumers bought more than half of the fur coats
sold worldwide in 2010, and China's retail sales of fur-related
goods - ranging from full-length mink coats to ermine-covered
toilet paper holders - were forecast to hit $6 billion in 2012,
according to data from the China Chamber of Commerce of
Foodstuffs and Native Produce.
Few people understand the mink boom better than Zhang
Lingli, manager of Shanghai Zhichuan Garment Co. Ltd. Inside her
cozy shop, on the sixth floor of a downtown Shanghai mall, mink
pelts are stacked in hues of black, blue and silver. Mink fur,
Zhang said, has become particularly popular among those who have
the extra cash to spare.
The demand for mink pelts has been increasing every year in
the past few years, Zhang said, and so has the price. But her
customers simply shrug that off - and pepper her with requests
for higher-quality furs from the United States, Canada and
Europe.
"They just want fur products," she said.
(Additional reporting by Reuters Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Claudia Parsons)