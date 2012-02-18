WASHINGTON Feb 17 Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that China has agreed to improve market access for American movies, capping a week-long visit by China's leader-in-waiting that led to billions of dollars in business deals.

"This agreement with China will make it easier than ever before for U.S. studios and independent filmmakers to reach the fast-growing Chinese audience, supporting thousands of American jobs in and around the film industry," Biden said in a statement. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)