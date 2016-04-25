WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. military carried
out freedom of navigation operations against 13 countries last
year, including several against China for what it views as
excessive claims to maritime and airspace jurisdiction, the
Pentagon said in an annual report on Monday.
The Defense Department carried out multiple freedom of
navigation operations against China, India, Indonesia, Iran,
Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, the Philippines and
Vietnam, the two-page report said.
In operations targeting Chinese claims, the Pentagon
challenged Chinese jurisdiction in the airspace above its
maritime Exclusive Economic Zone as well as restrictions it has
attempted to impose on aircraft flying through an Air Defense
Identification Zone off the Chinese coast.
Beijing has been extremely sensitive about U.S. ship voyages
and aircraft flights challenging maritime claims in the South
China Sea, where Beijing has been conducting island reclamation
activity.
(Reporting by David Alexander)