By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The top officers in the U.S.
and Chinese navies on Tuesday lauded progress in U.S.-China
naval ties and said they were encouraged by the increased use of
protocols for unplanned ship encounters at sea, a U.S. Navy
official said.
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and
China's naval commander, Admiral Wu Shengli, spoke for two hours
via video conference, highlighting port visits, personnel
exchanges and other measures undertaken in 2015, said the
official. They agreed to continue that work this year.
The talks came amid growing tensions over Beijing's
continued development of man-made islands in the contested
Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea, and its decision to
land commercial airplanes on one of the islands.
China also rebuked Washington in October after a U.S.
warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of one of the islands.
U.S. officials have said they plan additional patrols in coming
months, but no dates have been set for the next such exercise.
"I value these discussions. Face-to-face interaction and
frank exchanges help build a personal connection that benefits
both our navies now and into the future," Richardson said in a
statement released by the U.S. Navy.
It was the third such dialogue between the two men since
shortly before Richardson took over as the top U.S. naval
officer.
Such discussions "help establish a dialogue that reduces
risk of miscalculation between their two forces, the Navy said
in the statement.
Richardson and Wu agreed to hold another video
teleconference this spring, unless "emergent issues" arose
before then, said the Navy official.
They also discussed a possible first in-person meeting in
China in late spring or early summer, said the Navy official,
but no dates have been finalized.
The officials said both officers were "satisfied and
encouraged" with the increased use of protocols established
under the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES), a 2014
agreement between 21 Pacific nations that sets out standards and
procedures for when ships meet at sea.
