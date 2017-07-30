FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 2:56 AM / 2 days ago

Trump, in tweets, says he is "very disappointed" in China

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his remarks about his proposed U.S. government effort against the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to a gathering of federal, state and local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a pair of tweets on Saturday, said that he was "very disappointed" in China and that they had done nothing for the United States with regards to North Korea.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet...," Trump said in one tweet.

"...they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!" he said in a subsequent tweet.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

