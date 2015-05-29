(Adds China comment)
BEIJING May 29 China has agreed that "pressure"
on North Korea is an important element in a push to rid the
country of its nuclear weapons, a U.S. official overseeing
policy on North Korea said on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said last week the United
States and China were discussing imposing further sanctions on
North Korea, which he said was "not even close" to taking
necessary steps to end its nuclear programme.
China is North Korea's most important trading partner and
only major ally, though the North's nuclear and missile tests
over recent years have strained their ties.
"The Chinese agree that pressure has to be an important part
of our approach on North Korea," Sung Kim, the U.S. special
representative for North Korea policy, told a media briefing in
Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that
the issue of the Korean peninsula was "the common responsibility
of all parties concerned".
"The North Korean nuclear issue is very complex and requires
dialogue and consultation to resolve the concerns of all
parties," Hua said at a regular news briefing.
China has always called for "denuclearisation" of the whole
peninsula, including any weapons held by U.S. forces in South
Korea, being careful not to point the finger of blame solely at
the North.
Kim represented the United States in talks this week with
its two important Asian allies, South Korea and Japan, on how to
step up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear
ambitions. Those talks were in the South Korean capital, Seoul.
Kim also told the briefing in Beijing that the United States
believed China was fully implementing sanctions on North Korea
brought by the U.N. Security Council.
Kim's visit to the region follows a test of what the North
said was a submarine-launched ballistic missile this month,
which if true, could mean progress in the reclusive state's
military capabilities.
North Korea's first nuclear test was in 2006. It tested
again in 2009, and more recently in 2013, drawing criticism from
many countries including China.
It has defied pressure to abandon its missile and nuclear
programmes.
