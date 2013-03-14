WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack Obama
stressed the importance of addressing cyber security threats on
Thursday in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that
came amid rising U.S. concern about hacking attacks emanating
from China.
Obama called Xi to congratulate him on his new position and
both agreed on the value of regular high-level discussions. To
that end, Obama noted that U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will
visit China next week to be followed in coming weeks by
Secretary of State John Kerry, a White House statement said.
Obama welcomed China's commitment to G-20 nations to move
toward a more flexible currency exchange rate. The United States
has long sought to persuade China to allow its currency to
become more flexible and thus improve the ability to U.S.
exporters to compete in the Chinese market.
With the United States growing increasingly alarmed about
cyber hacking intrusions emanating from China, Obama
"highlighted the importance of addressing cyber security
threats, which represent a shared challenge," the White House
said.