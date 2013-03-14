* Issue is a top irritant in U.S.-Chinese relations
* Computer security is a "shared challenge," says Obama
* Cabinet secretaries to visit China soon in separate visits
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack Obama took
mounting U.S. concerns about computer hacking straight to
China's president on Thursday in a sign of how seriously the
United States takes the threat of cyber attacks emanating from
China.
A day after meeting with U.S. corporate CEOs in the White
House Situation Room about cyber threats, Obama spoke by phone
with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the cyber issue as well
as North Korea's nuclear challenge, currency and trade issues.
The two leaders committed to engage in an ongoing discussion
to address the cyber issue, White House deputy national security
adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters. "Given our significant
concerns in this space we need to ensure protection for our
citizens, our security and our businesses," he said.
Earlier this week, U.S. intelligence leaders said for the
first time that cyber attacks and cyber espionage had supplanted
terrorism as the top security threat facing the United States.
U.S. businesses are increasingly alarmed about the targeted
theft of confidential business information and proprietary
technologies through cyber intrusions emanating from China.
The issue has suddenly soared to the top of the U.S.-China
agenda. The Washington Post reported last month, for instance,
that security experts believe Chinese cyber spies have in recent
years hacked many of Washington's law firms, think tanks, news
organizations, human rights groups, contractors, congressional
offices, embassies and federal agencies.
Obama told ABC News in an interview aired on Wednesday that
some cybersecurity threats are "absolutely" sponsored by
governments while some are sponsored by criminals.
"We've made it very clear to China and some of the other
state actors that, you know, we expect them to follow
international norms and abide by international rules," he said.
Obama called Xi to congratulate him on his new position and
both agreed on the value of regular high-level discussions. To
that end, Obama noted that U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will
visit China next week to be followed in coming weeks by
Secretary of State John Kerry, a White House statement said.
Lew lacks the international stature of his predecessor,
Timothy Geithner, and may use the visit to China to boost his
international visibility.
Obama welcomed China's commitment to G-20 nations to move
toward a more flexible currency exchange rate, a development
long sought by the United States to allow U.S. exports to become
more competitive in Chinese markets.
Administration officials have said China has made progress
in valuing its currency, allowing the yuan to appreciate by
about 15 percent against the dollar in recent years.
China's global trade surplus has dropped sharply and a rise
in labor costs has also helped make Chinese products less
competitive, even as the U.S. economy continues to improve,
giving currency concerns less salience.
But Lew has said China's yuan remains undervalued, and has
pledged to push the country to do more to appreciate its
currency. U.S. lawmakers say an artificially low yuan hurts
American manufacturers.
On top of that, the United States has come under fire from
other countries for an aggressive easing of monetary policy
critics contend seeks to drive down the dollar, a charge that
puts Washington in a tougher spot in criticizing China.
Obama and Xi also discussed North Korea's nuclear challenge.
After a new round of U.N. sanctions took effect recently, North
Korea was reported to have declared invalid the 1953 armistice
agreement that ended its war with South Korea.