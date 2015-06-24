WASHINGTON, June 24 President Barack Obama met with top Chinese officials at the White House on Wednesday, raising concerns about China's "cyber and maritime behavior" as well as its currency, technology and investment policies.

"The president raised ongoing U.S. concerns about China's cyber and maritime behavior, and he urged China to take concrete steps to lower tensions," the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)