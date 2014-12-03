WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has consolidated power more quickly than any Chinese leader in decades and that is raising human rights concerns and worrying China's neighbors.

Obama, who met Xi last month in Beijing, told the Business Roundtable he found the Chinese leader wanted to have good relations with the United States.

However, Obama said, "He taps into a nationalism that worries his neighbors." He said Xi's rise has been comparable to that of Deng Xiaoping, who led China from 1978 to 1992. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Roberta Ramptona and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)