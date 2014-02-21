By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The Pentagon on Thursday
played down remarks by a senior Navy intelligence officer who
told a public forum that he believed China was training its
forces to be capable of carrying out a "short, sharp" war with
Japan in the East China Sea.
The comments by Captain James Fanell, director of
intelligence and information operations at the U.S. Pacific
Fleet, were little noticed when he made them last week at a
conference on maritime strategy called "West 2014" in San Diego.
They can be seen here: link.reuters.com/qyq96v
Fanell also predicted China, which declared an air defense
zone last year in the East China Sea where it is locked in a
territorial dispute with Japan over a string of small islands,
would declare another air defense zone by the end of 2015, this
time in the South China Sea.
The Pentagon's top spokesman, Rear Admiral John Kirby,
declined to comment on whether it was appropriate for Fanell to
publicly offer such a blunt assessment, but said the Pentagon
wanted closer ties with China's military.
"Those were his views to express," Kirby told a Pentagon
news conference.
"What I can tell you about what Secretary Hagel believes is
that we all continue to believe that the peaceful, prosperous
rise of China is a good thing for the region, for the world," he
said, referring to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.
Asked whether the Pentagon shared Fanell's assessments,
Kirby said it would be inappropriate for him to speak to the
intentions or motivations of another country's military.
"It's for China to speak to China's intentions and
motivations and their relations with their neighbors. And
nothing's changed about our view here," Kirby said.
Ties between China and U.S. ally Japan have worsened due in
part to mistrust over China's military buildup and their
territorial dispute in the East China Sea.
The U.S. military has refused to recognize the air defense
zone China declared last year. Some U.S. officials have warned
that any declaration by Beijing of another such zone in the
South China Sea could result in changes to U.S. military
deployments in the region.
Asked whether Fanell's comments could be a "trial balloon"
signaling a possible toughening of the U.S. military posture in
the region, Kirby said: "I would refute that absolutely, not a
trial balloon."
Fanell, addressing the San Diego forum, said he expected
China to declare an air defense zone in the South China Sea in
2014 or 2015.
Fanell said China was expanding training for its navy beyond
the "long-standing task to restore Taiwan to the mainland."
"We witnessed the massive amphibious and cross military
region exercise, Mission Action 2013, and concluded that the PLA
(People's Liberation Army) has been given a new task: To be able
to conduct a short, sharp war to destroy Japanese forces in the
East China Sea," he said.
He added that such a war could be expected to be followed by
a seizure of the islands at the heart of China's territorial
dispute with Japan. The islands are known as the Senkaku by
Japan and the Diaoyu by China.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)