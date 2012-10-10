WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. Commerce Department
will decide by next week whether to launch an investigation that
could lead to steep duties on roughly $600 million dollars of
hardwood plywood imports from China, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The case was filed in late September by U.S. plywood
manufacturers in New York, North Carolina and Oregon. The
department, which rarely receives petitions that fail to meet
the minimum legal requirements for a probe to begin, is expected
to announce its decision on October 18.
The group, calling itself the Coalition for Fair Trade of
Hardwood Plywood, alleges Chinese producers benefit from illegal
subsidies and sell their products in the United States at prices
more than 300 percent below fair value.
Because of significant underselling by unfairly traded
imports from China, "U.S. producers have lost a substantial
volume of sales, resulting in extremely low rates of capacity
utilization and a razor-thin profit margin," the group said.
"Domestic producers have curtailed production lines, or
eliminated production lines altogether, leading to plant
closures, and significant reductions in employment," they added.
Total U.S. imports of hardwood plywood from China reached
1.44 million cubic meters in 2011, compared to 1.29 million in
2010 and 1.01 million in 2009.
"Indeed, in 2011, the volume of hardwood plywood imports
from China was more than double the next nine leading foreign
suppliers combined," the group said.
The value of the imports, reflecting a drop in prices that
more than offset the rise in volume, fell to $597.17 million in
2011, from $613.28 million in 2010.
Hardwood plywood is used in wall panels, kitchen cabinet
components, furniture components, trailer components and as the
raw material for certain engineered wood flooring.