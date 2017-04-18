(Adds names of Chinese companies, background)
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of
Commerce said on Tuesday it had made a preliminary finding of
subsidies in imports of hardwood plywood products from China and
will impose countervailing duties ranging from 9.89 percent to
111.09 percent.
The investigation follows petitions from six privately owned
U.S. plywood producers into the imports, which are used in wall
panels, kitchen cabinets, table and desk tops, and flooring.
In 2016, imports of hardwood plywood products from China
were valued at an estimated $1.15 billion, Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
The Commerce Department said it calculated preliminary
subsidy rates of 111.09 percent for Shandong Dongfang Bayley
Wood Co and 9.89 percent for Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co.
Sixty-two other companies received a subsidy rate of 111.09
percent and all other producers/exporters in China were slapped
with a preliminary subsidy rate of 9.89 percent, the department
said.
The Commerce Department said it is scheduled to announce its
final determination on or about July 5 unless the statutory
deadline is extended.
