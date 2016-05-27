WASHINGTON May 27 The Obama administration on
Friday asked the World Trade Organization to establish a dispute
settlement panel to rule on U.S. claims that China is unfairly
continuing anti-dumping duties on U.S. broiler chicken products.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement
it made the request after consultations with Chinese officials
on May 24 failed to resolve the dispute over the duties.
China first imposed the duties on chicken imports from the
United States in 2010 on grounds they were priced below fair
market value and this was injuring Chinese producers.
China revised the duties lower in 2014 after the WTO agreed
with U.S. objections that the original duties violated WTO
rules.
USTR on May 10 brought a new challenge to China's revised
anti-dumping duties, arguing they violate WTO rules partly
because China failed to properly calculate U.S. poultry
production costs and failed to conduct transparent
investigations.
The U.S. Agriculture Department estimated U.S. poultry
producers lost over $1 billion since the duties were first
imposed, with annual U.S. chicken exports to China down over 90
percent from 2009 levels.
China currently levies anti-dumping duties up to 73.3
percent and anti-subsidy taxes up to 4.2 percent on U.S. firms
including Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)