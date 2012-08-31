* Harry Reid, son Rory, involved in Chinese solar project
* Reid led nine other senators in 2011 tour of China plant
* Son represents Chinese company in Nevada
By Marcus Stern
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 U.S. Senator Harry Reid
recognized nine years ago that connections between his official
duties and the lobbying activities of his relatives could lead
to ethical questions.
In 2003, the Nevada Democrat publicly banned relatives from
lobbying him or his staff after newspaper reports showed
that Nevada industries and institutions routinely turned to
Reid's sons or son-in-law for representation.
Now, questions surrounding family ties are flaring again in
Nevada around the Senate majority leader. He and his oldest son,
Rory, are both involved in an effort by a Chinese energy giant,
ENN Energy Group, to build a $5 billion solar farm and panel
manufacturing plant in the southern Nevada desert.
Reid has been one of the project's most prominent advocates,
helping recruit the company during a 2011 trip to China and
applying his political muscle on behalf of the project in
Nevada. His son, a lawyer with a prominent Las Vegas firm that
is representing ENN, helped it locate a 9,000-acre
(3,600-hectare) desert site that it is buying well below
appraised value from Clark County, where Rory Reid formerly
chaired the county commission.
Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the non-partisan advocacy group
Public Citizen, said the senator is dealing with "an iffy
ethical landscape" because of the family connections and should
recuse himself from the project. "Is this just happening because
... it benefits the Reid family, or did Harry Reid actually
believe in this?" Holman said.
The senator has supported numerous clean energy projects in
Nevada. Rory Reid cites energy as one of his specialty areas at
the law firm.
The two Reids deny discussing the ENN project.
"I have never discussed the project with my father or his
staff," said Rory Reid. Kristen Orthman, a spokeswoman for the
senator, said he had not discussed the project with his son.
The Langfang, China-based ENN Energy Group hopes to build
what would be the largest solar energy complex in America. The
site chosen with Rory Reid's guidance is in tiny Laughlin,
Nevada, a gambling town of 7,300 along the Colorado River, 90
miles (140 km) south of Las Vegas.
County officials have said that they were so thrilled to
recruit a company to the area, with the prospect of thousands of
new local jobs, that they were eager to negotiate.
ENN is headed by Chinese energy tycoon Wang Yusuo, who made
a fortune estimated by Forbes at $2.2 billion distributing
natural gas in China. Wang escorted Reid and a delegation of
nine other U.S. senators on a tour of the company's clean energy
operations in Langfang, and Reid featured Wang as a speaker at
his 4th annual National Clean Energy Summit in Las Vegas last
year.
NEVADA'S LARGEST LAW FIRM
To advance the Nevada project, ENN retained the state's
largest and most prestigious law firm - Lionel Sawyer & Collins,
where Rory Reid works. It is headed by Richard Bryan, a former
Nevada attorney general, governor and member of the U.S. Senate.
Rory Reid faced a one-year cooling off period from lobbying
the Clark County commission after leaving his post in January
2011, and Bryan took the lead on ENN's negotiations with the
county.
Since the one-year ban expired, Rory Reid has been ENN's
primary representative before the county, according to Steve
Sisolak, the board's vice chairman.
Rory Reid acknowledged representing ENN at both the county
and state levels since January. He declined to discuss the
project otherwise.
Two months after Harry Reid's China trip, Lionel Sawyer
registered ENN Mohave Energy LLC as an American subsidiary of
the Chinese company. The firm negotiated with the county to buy
the land rather than lease it, as the county's staff had
recommended.
In December, Clark County commissioners voted unanimously to
sell up to 9,000 acres of public land to the subsidiary at
pennies on the dollar.
The deal spurred local controversy. Separate appraisals
valued the land at $29.6 million and $38.6 million. The
commission agreed to sell it to ENN for $4.5 million.
The county did build in certain conditions before the
project could begin, including milestones for jobs creation and
investment. ENN also must assure the county that it has a power
company willing to commit to buying energy from the solar farm.
But in the eight months since the commissioners approved the
deal, no utility has signed a power purchase agreement.
However, Harry Reid stepped up again.
The Democrat recently used an online discussion related to
his annual energy summit for an as-yet unsuccessful effort to
pressure Nevada's largest power company, NV Energy, to sign up
as ENN's first customer.
In the July 30 discussion , Reid said the project "would
start tomorrow if NV Energy would purchase the power." The
utility controls "95 percent of all of the electricity that is
produced in Nevada and they should go along with this." Reid's
online comments were first reported by the Las Vegas Review
Journal.
The power company responded by saying it had exceeded its
minimum renewable energy requirements both last year and this
year, though it would consider buying power from ENN in the
future. A spokesman for NV Energy declined to discuss the matter
further.
Bryan, the head of the law firm, did not return repeated
phone calls and emails.
An official with ENN in Langfang did not respond to emails.
In 2007, after a controversy over the number of lawmaker
relatives engaged in lobbying, Congress passed the Honest
Leadership and Open Government Act, sharply restricting the
lobbying activities of close relatives of members of Congress.
The law only applies to registered lobbyists and Rory Reid
is not registered as a federal lobbyist in Washington or a state
lobbyist in Nevada, according to records in both jurisdictions.