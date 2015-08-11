WASHINGTON Aug 11 Leading U.S. senators on
Tuesday urged President Barack Obama to use the visit to
Washington next month of Chinese President Xi Jinping to take
him to task for an "extraordinary assault" on human rights.
Ten senators, led by Ben Cardin, top Democrat on the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, and John McCain, Republican
chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Obama
should make human rights "a key and public component" of his
talks with Xi.
"Under President Xi, there has been an extraordinary assault
on rule of law and civil society in China," including the
detention or harassment of more than 250 lawyers and activists
since July 9, the senators said in a letter to Obama.
"We ask that you call publicly and privately for China's
immediate release of these detained lawyers and activists, or at
the very least, that China grant them due process," it said.
The Senators also criticized Xi's draft law for foreign
non-governmental organizations, saying it could force many U.S.
NGOs, educational and cultural institutions to pull out of
China.
"The rise of civil society in China has been one of the only
human rights success stories of the past two decades, and it is
imperative the U.S. speak up to protect it," the letter said.
It also highlighted denials of visa applications for U.S.
journalists, writers and scholars and expressed concern about
Xi's plans to introduce a "draconian" anti-terrorism law.
The senators said they hoped Obama would press China to
respect religious freedom and release Nobel Peace Prize winner
Liu Xiaobo and other political detainees.
The letter said the senators expected Obama and Xi to also
discuss China's pursuit of territorial claims in East Asia,
recent cyber attacks, economic and trade issues and climate
change.
"While these issues deserve and full and robust exchange of
views, so too do human rights," they said.
Xi is expected to spend about a week in the United States in
the second half of September. He will hold talks with Obama in
Washington and also attend the U.N. General Assembly.
His administration has tightened control over almost every
aspect of civil society since 2012, citing national security and
stability. Its crackdown on civil society has alarmed Western
rights groups and governments.
Washington has said it is "deeply concerned" at what
appeared to be a systematic pattern of arrests and detentions,
but has been accused of subordinating such concerns to economic
ties with Beijing.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by David Gregorio)