WASHINGTON Feb 11 The United States on Monday
announced new sanctions on a Chinese businessman and several
companies for selling to Iran items banned under U.S. laws aimed
at curbing that country's missile program.
A notice published on the Federal Register website marks at
least the third time since 2006 that Li Fangwei, also known as
Karl Lee, has faced U.S. penalties for supplying material and
support to Iran's missile development.
The notice said Li and a firm called Dalian Sunny Industries
"have engaged in missile technology proliferation activities
that require the imposition of missile sanctions" under the U.S.
Arms Control Act and the Export Administration Act.
A separate sanction notice listed Li, Dalian Sunny, and
three other Chinese firms, including Poly Technologies
Incorporated, as being sanctioned for violations of the Iran,
North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act.
The other two Chinese firms, BST Technology and Trade
Company and China Precision Machinery Import and Export
Corporation (CPMIEC), were on a list that also included
companies from Belarus, Iran, Sudan, Syria and Venezuela.
The decision to impose sanctions was taken on December 20
and took effect on February 5, said the notices.
The notices did not specify what banned products were sold
to Iran, Syria or North Korea. But they said the sales violated
rules of the Missile Technology Control Regime, the Chemical
Weapons Convention, the Nuclear Suppliers Group and other
international programs aimed at curbing the development and
proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Poly Technologies Inc, a major arms firm, did not answer
telephones in Beijing on Monday, a national holiday in China.
But China's state-run Xinhua News Agency carried a statement
from Poly Technologies saying the accusations against the
subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate China Poly Group
Corporation were baseless.
"We have never helped any countries or regions develop any
banned weapons, nor have we exported or promised to export
weapons or technologies to any countries or regions that are
under United Nations Security Council Resolutions Sanctions,"
the firm was quoted as saying.
"We hereby demand the U.S. side to respect the fact and
immediately lift the sanctions," said Poly Technologies.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, in a
statement published on the ministry's website on Monday, said
the new U.S. sanctions decision "seriously violates the norms of
international relations and harms China's interests."
Hua's statement did not address the specific allegations
behind the sanctions or mention any companies by name.
"China urges the United States to immediately correct its
mistaken policy and revoke these irrational sanctions toward the
relevant companies and individuals and cease taking actions that
harm China's interests and China-U.S. relations," the statement
said.
A U.S. State Department official told Reuters Li and Dalian
Sunny were being sanctioned "for proliferation to Iran."
"Certainly the sales are from more recent times, since
2009," - when Li was placed under sanctions for similar sales of
banned items - the official said.
Li has previously denied that he has exported illegal items
to Iran.
In 2006, the U.S. Treasury barred Li and the LIMMT Economic
and Trade Company Ltd from the U.S. financial system for selling
goods with potential military uses to Iran - something U.S.
officials said Li denied.
Three years later, the New York County District Attorney
unsealed a fraud indictment against Li and the Dalian-based
LIMMT Economic and Trade Company Ltd, for using false names to
process further payments for sales to Iran through U.S. banks.
Dalian Sunny Industries and LIMMT Economic and Trade Company
Ltd are two of more than 25 names used by the LIMMT Metallurgy
and Minerals Company Ltd, according to the Iran Watch website of
the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control.
Lee and the firm will for two years face the denial of all
new individual export licenses and U.S. government contracts
relating to items and materials controlled under the Missile
Technology Control Regime, a voluntary international effort to
halt proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The other sanctioned firms are barred from doing business
with or receiving assistance from the U.S. government.
