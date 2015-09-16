SEATTLE, Sept 16 Chinese President Xi Jinping
will tour Boeing Co and Microsoft Corp in
Seattle on the first stop of his U.S. visit next week, state and
company officials confirmed on Wednesday.
His itinerary for the Sept. 22-24 stay in Seattle includes
visiting Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington, and Boeing's
massive factory in Everett, where 787, 777 and other widebody
jets are built.
Xi is expected to make the only policy speech of his U.S.
visit in Seattle on Sept. 22.
"We're honored that President Xi will see our factory and
meet the Boeing employees who worked to deliver a record 155
airplanes to China last year," Boeing Chairman Jim McNerney
said.
Boeing is considering setting up a facility in China to
finish, paint and deliver narrowbody 737 planes, sources said
this week. Analysts say creating a Chinese plant is key to
winning more aircraft orders from Beijing, which is developing
its own 737 competitor, the Comac C919, but is behind schedule.
Microsoft, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and other
tech companies are seeking greater access in China. Currently,
foreign companies cannot invest directly in Chinese companies in
industries such as the Internet and telecommunications.
Apple and Microsoft already build key components in China,
but the Chinese government blocks access to Facebook.
The United States and China have strong economic ties but
recent cyber attacks on the U.S. government and companies have
strained relations.
The White House said that Obama will raise concerns about
cyber security with Xi when they meet in Washington later this
month.
Xi will be the fourth consecutive Chinese president to
visit. The last visit was in 2006 by former President Hu Jintao.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)