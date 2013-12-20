(Adds comment from Chinese ministry)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 China's behavior in a
narrowly averted naval collision in the South China Sea was both
"unhelpful" and "irresponsible," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said on Thursday, warning against incidents that could
escalate U.S.-Chinese tension.
"That action by the Chinese, cutting their ship 100 yards
out in front of the (USS) Cowpens, was not a responsible action.
It was unhelpful; it was irresponsible," Hagel told reporters at
the Pentagon.
China on Wednesday acknowledged an encounter in early
December between a Chinese naval vessel and the U.S. warship in
the South China Sea.
China said its ship was conducting "normal patrols" when it
encountered the U.S. missile cruiser, and its official news
agency accused the United States of deliberate provocative
behavior. But U.S. officials depicted the event differently.
They said the U.S. ship was forced to take evasive action to
avoid collision.
Asked about Hagel's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: "For the U.S. and Chinese
militaries to maintain a healthy and stable relationship that is
beneficial to both countries, both sides must do their best to
meet each other half-way".
The near collision came after Beijing's declaration of an
air defense identification zone further north, in the East China
Sea, ratcheted up tension and drew criticism from Washington,
Tokyo and Seoul.
Experts have called the incident the most serious
U.S.-Chinese maritime encounter in the disputed South China Sea
since 2009.
Hagel said that such "incendiary" incidents had the
potential to cause a "miscalculation."
"We need to work toward putting in place some kind of a
mechanism in Asia-Pacific and with China ... to be able to
defuse some of these issues as the occur," he said.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters there had been no changes
to rules of engagement given to forces in that region in order
to prevent run-ins with China.
"What we do constantly though is we remain alert for changes
in the environment," Dempsey said. "There are times that are
more sensitive than others and we're in a heightened period of
sensitivity. And you can count on our mariners and airmen to be
aware of that."
