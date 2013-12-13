WASHINGTON Dec 13 A U.S. guided missile cruiser
operating in international waters in the South China Sea was
forced to take evasive action last week to avoid a collision
with a Chinese navy ship maneuvering nearby, the U.S. Pacific
Fleet said in a statement on Friday.
The incident on Dec. 5 involving the USS Cowpens came at a
time of heightened tensions between the United States and China
following Beijing's declaration of an Air Defense Identification
Zone in the East China Sea.
The Pacific Fleet statement did not offer details about what
led to the near-collision. But it did say the incident
underscored the need for the "highest standards of professional
seamanship, including communications between vessels, to
mitigate the risk of an unintended incident or mishap."
Beijing declared the air defense zone over the East China
Sea late last month and demanded that aircraft flying through
the area provide it with flight plans and other information.
The United States and its allies rejected the Chinese demand
and have continued to fly military aircraft into the zone, which
includes air space over a small group of islands claimed by
China but currently administered by Tokyo.
In the midst of the tensions over the air defense zone,
China deployed its only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, to the
South China Sea for maneuvers. Beijing claims most of the South
China Sea and is involved in territorial disputes in the region
with several of its neighbors.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jim Loney)