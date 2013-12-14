(Adds quotes, background)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Dec 13 A U.S. guided missile cruiser
operating in international waters in the South China Sea was
forced to take evasive action last week to avoid a collision
with a Chinese warship maneuvering nearby, the U.S. Pacific
Fleet said in a statement on Friday.
The incident came as the USS Cowpens was operating in the
vicinity of China's only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, at a
time of heightened tensions in the region following Beijing's
declaration of an Air Defense Identification Zone farther north
in the East China Sea, a U.S. defense official said.
Another Chinese warship maneuvered near the Cowpens in the
incident on Dec. 5, and the Cowpens was forced to take evasive
action to avoid a collision, the Pacific Fleet said in its
statement.
"Eventually, effective bridge-to-bridge communications
occurred between the U.S. and Chinese crews, and both vessels
maneuvered to ensure safe passage," a defense official, speaking
on condition of anonymity, said in an email.
The Cowpens had been in the Philippines helping with
disaster relief in the aftermath of the massive typhoon that hit
the region in November. The U.S. Navy said it was conducting
regular freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea
when the incident occurred.
China deployed the Liaoning to the South China Sea for
maneuvers in the midsts of the tensions over the air zone, which
covers air space around a group of tiny islands in the East
China Sea that are administered by Japan but claimed by Beijing
as well.
Beijing declared the air zone late last month and demanded
that aircraft flying through it provide flight plans and other
information. The United States and its allies rejected the
Chinese demand and have continued to fly military aircraft into
the zone.
Beijing claims most of the South China Sea and is involved
in territorial disputes with several of its neighbors in that
region as well.
Asked if the Chinese vessel was moving toward the Cowpens
with aggressive intent, an official declined to speculate on the
motivations of the Chinese crew.
"U.S. leaders have been clear about our commitment to
develop a stable and continuous military-to-military
relationship with China," the official said in the email.
"Whether it is a tactical at-sea encounter, or strategic
dialogue, sustained and reliable communication mitigates the
risk of mishaps, which is in the interest of both the U.S. and
China," the email said.
The Pacific Fleet said the incident with the Cowpens
underscored the need for the "highest standards of professional
seamanship, including communications between vessels, to
mitigate the risk of an unintended incident or mishap."
"It is not uncommon for navies to operate in close
proximity, which is why it is paramount that all navies follow
international standards for maritime rules," the defense
official said in the statement.
