(Updates with Chinese online comment, analyst quotes)
* U.S. raised incident at highest level in China
* Beijing yet to comment on near miss
* Heightened tensions over China's assertiveness
By David Alexander and Pete Sweeney
WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI, Dec 14 A U.S. guided
missile cruiser operating in international waters in the South
China Sea was forced to take evasive action last week to avoid a
collision with a Chinese warship maneuvering nearby, the U.S.
Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Friday.
The incident came as the USS Cowpens was operating near
China's only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and at a time of
heightened tensions in the region following Beijing's
declaration of an Air Defense Identification Zone farther north
in the East China Sea, a U.S. defence official said.
Another Chinese warship maneuvered near the Cowpens in the
incident on Dec. 5, and the Cowpens was forced to take evasive
action to avoid a collision, the Pacific Fleet said in its
statement.
"Eventually, effective bridge-to-bridge communications
occurred between the U.S. and Chinese crews, and both vessels
maneuvered to ensure safe passage," said the defence official.
The near miss was the most significant U.S.-China maritime
incident in the South China Sea since 2009, said security expert
Carl Thayer at the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Heightened tensions over China's military assertiveness have
raised concerns that an minor incident in disputed maritime
waters, the South China Sea and East China Sea, could quickly
escalate. Both Japan and China lay claim to islands in the East
China Sea and have scrambled aircraft in recent months over the
disputed seas and conducted naval patrols.
China and several ASEAN nations have competing territorial
claims in the South China Sea.
The U.S. has raised the latest incident at a "high level"
with the Chinese government, according to a State Department
official quoted by the U.S. military's Stars and Stripes
newspaper.
In Beijing, the Chinese foreign and defence ministries have
yet to respond to questions about the incident, while China's
often-nationalistic on-line platforms were filling with debate
about the near-miss.
One poster demanded the Chinese navy follow-up by blazing an
"independent sea lane" to Hawaii.
Beijing routinely objects to U.S. military surveillance
operations within its exclusive economic zone, while Washington
insists the United States and other countries have the right to
conduct routine operations in what its says are international
waters.
The U.S. Navy said the Cowpens was conducting regular
freedom-of-navigation operations when the incident occurred.
China deployed the Liaoning to the South China Sea just days
after announcing a new air defence zone which covers air space
around a group of tiny islands in the East China Sea that are
administered by Japan but claimed by Beijing as well.
Beijing declared the air zone late last month and demanded
that aircraft flying through it provide flight plans and other
information. The United States and its allies rejected the
demand and have flown military aircraft into the zone.
The Chinese carrier, which has yet to be fully armed and is
still being used as a training platform, was flanked by escort
ships including two destroyers and two frigates.
Asked if the Chinese vessel was moving toward the Cowpens
with aggressive intent, an official declined to speculate on the
motivations of the Chinese crew.
"U.S. leaders have been clear about our commitment to
develop a stable and continuous military-to-military
relationship with China," the official said in the email.
"Whether it is a tactical at-sea encounter, or strategic
dialogue, sustained and reliable communication mitigates the
risk of mishaps, which is in the interest of both the U.S. and
China," the official said in an email to Reuters.
Security expert Thayer said the incident was the most
significant since five Chinese ships harassed a U.S.
oceanographic research vessel, the USS Impeccable, in 2009, also
in the South China Sea.
"There have been hints of other incidents that both sides
have apparently kept quiet but not this time," he said.
"The U.S. is determined to stand by its rights in
international waters and is clearly expecting China to act
accordingly."
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in MANILA and Greg
Torode in HONG KONG; Editing by Jim Loney, David Brunnstrom and
Michael Perry.)