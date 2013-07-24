Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. government has decided to take an additional 45 days to review a Chinese company's plan to purchase Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, the Virginia-based company said on Wednesday in a statement.
"Smithfield and Shuanghui International remain committed to working cooperatively with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) throughout the process," Smithfield said.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
March 27 Colombian airline Avianca countersued its No. 2 shareholder on Monday, escalating a battle over a plan by top shareholder Synergy Group Corp to forge an alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer