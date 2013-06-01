By Gary Robertson
| SMITHFIELD, Va., June 1
SMITHFIELD, Va., June 1 Painted pig statues
grace the picturesque brick sidewalks of this small Virginia
river town of 8,000, and its slogan, "Hams, History and
Hospitality," probably tells visitors all they need to know
about Smithfield and its relationship with Smithfield Foods, the
world's largest hog producer.
Earlier this week, Smithfield Foods received a $4.7
billion buyout offer from a Chinese food company. News that an
agreement had been reached and was awaiting U.S. government
approval sent a shiver through the community, where it is the
largest employer with a payroll of nearly 4,000 people.
Worldwide, Smithfield employs 46,000.
Ham is the town's primary industry, followed by tourism.
The hope, community leaders say, is that Smithfield Food's
new owners will invest in the community, not cut jobs.
Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's agreement to buy
Smithfield would be the largest acquisition of a U.S. company by
a Chinese one. The bid is part of an effort to feed growing
demand in China for U.S. pork.
"The best news here is that the operation stays, and at
least for now the company has committed to keep the management
here," said John Edwards, editor of the weekly newspaper, the
Smithfield Times, as he started his day recently over coffee at
the Main Street Restaurant.
"All you can do is keep your fingers crossed, hang tight and
be positive about the whole thing," Edwards added.
Smithfield Foods, which processed 27.7 million hogs in 2012,
built its headquarters on a sprawling campus of colonial-style
buildings on the Pagan River in the center of Smithfield. It is
the cultural and economic heart of the town, which was founded
in 1752. On the outskirts is a plant where hams are produced.
The "Smithfield Ham" label is so revered that in 1926 the
Virginia legislature enacted a statute that required any ham
labeled "Smithfield" to be processed within town limits, similar
to European laws governing the labeling of wines and cheeses.
Joe Luter III, Smithfield Food's chairman, is the third
generation of his family to lead the company. The Luters started
what would become the company in 1936 as a small packing house
in Smithfield.
But production in the town began as early as the 1780s with
Captain Mallory Todd, a merchant from Bermuda who began shipping
hams to England. Smithfield's access to the sea, along with its
climate and soil ideal for growing peanuts and corn, made it an
excellent location to raise pigs and commercially export them.
SHARED WEALTH
Luter grew up in Smithfield and has shared his wealth with
his hometown, creating a park and providing seed money for civic
improvement projects such as brick sidewalks and
historic-looking street lamps.
The Virginia Landmarks Register says Smithfield "is perhaps
the best preserved of Virginia's Colonial seaports."
Randy Forbes, the Republican who represents Smithfield's
Congressional district in Virginia, was measured in his
response. Forbes said the potential takeover "warrants robust
analysis and review to ensure the safety and security of
America's citizens as well as the preservation of national
economic interests, food safety, and environmental standards. I
look forward to following that review process closely."
Constance Rhodes, president of the Isle of
Wight-Smithfield-Windsor Chamber of Commerce, said that what she
likes about the pending sale is that it keeps manufacturing not
only in Smithfield but in the United States.
In what now seems like prescience, Rhodes visited China last
year as part of a national Chamber of Commerce initiative. She
learned enough Mandarin to say, "Hello, goodbye and write my
name."
Local tourism officials expect more Chinese visitors, and
they want the community to put its best foot forward to make
them feel welcome as they explore a small American town.
But not everyone shares those views.
Lee Diggs, a software writer who has lived in Smithfield for
eight years with her husband and children, said if wealthy
Chinese start buying up property, it could fundamentally change
the small-town atmosphere, accentuated by graceful riverfront
homes and mom-and-pop stores along Main Street.
She said she would do everything she could to discourage
prospective buyers.
"I'd probably tell them it smells real bad when the wind is
blowing in the right direction from the packing plants. I'd
paint a negative picture, so I could keep it for myself," she
said.