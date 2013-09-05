* Gov't panel expected to sign off on deal
* Some lawmakers worry about food safety and prices
* Activist hedge fund seeks higher bid for Smithfield
By Anna Yukhananov and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The U.S. government should
soon give the go-ahead for the largest ever Chinese acquisition
of a U.S. company: a Chinese food group's $4.7 billion deal to
buy Smithfield Foods Inc, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Government approval of the purchase of Smithfield by
Shuanghui International Holdings would be a major step forward
for the deal. But it still needs shareholder approval, and at
least one substantial shareholder is looking for a higher price.
The bid, an effort to feed China's growing appetite for
pork, has stirred concern about food safety and other issues
among some U.S. politicians and faced review by a committee of
several government agencies overseen by the Treasury Department.
The source said approval is expected after the conclusion of
a review of the proposed deal by the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency
executive branch panel that examines foreign investment for
potential threats to national security. The review was scheduled
to conclude by Saturday.
But the source said the Smithfield case was not much
different from the 2012 takeover of AMC Theaters by China's
Dalian Wanda Group for $2.6 billion, which was allowed to
proceed when the CFIUS determined the deal posed no threat to
national security.
"We have theaters in military bases. We have ham in military
bases," said the person, who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
The Treasury Department, which oversees the work of the
CFIUS committee, declined comment, saying by law, information
filed with CFIUS may not be disclosed to the public.
Smithfield, the world's biggest pork producer, declined to
comment ahead of the panel's decision.
Some lawmakers expressed concerns the deal could jeopardize
U.S. food safety and raise pork prices for American consumers.
In June, lawmakers urged CFIUS to involve agencies typically
not part of the panel's deliberations, including the Department
of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.
. It is unclear if that happened.
Lawmakers also worried an approval would encourage China to
purchase other U.S. food companies.
"Will China or other countries seek to purchase our largest
poultry, or dairy, or corn producers next? Is it in America's
security interests if in a decade or two our food supply is 30,
or 60, or 90 percent foreign owned?," Senator Debbie Stabenow,
Democrat from Michigan and chair of the Senate Agriculture
Committee, wrote in an opinion piece in Politico this week.
However, most analysts familiar with the CFIUS process said
the review was largely procedural and expected the deal to go
through since there were no clear national security issues
involved.
Mark McMinimy, a senior policy analyst at Guggenheim
Securities in Washington, said any deal involving China was
likely to face greater scrutiny since it is viewed as a
strategic competitor to the United States.
"(But) I never thought food safety was a big issue for
CFIUS," he said. "We do not anticipate the U.S. government will
raise serious objections."
While the government is likely to approve the purchase, the
deal could face another hurdle. Activist hedge fund Starboard
Value LP announced plans to find a higher bid for the pork
company.
Starboard, a New York-based fund that holds a 5.7 percent
stake in Smithfield, said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday
that other parties may be willing to pay more than the $34 per
share cash deal proposed by Shuanghui.
While the counter-proposal was not completed, the hedge fund
said it planned to vote against the Smithfield-Shuanghui merger
in order to buy more time to get such a bid finalized.
Smithfield shares were up 0.3 percent mid-day on Thursday at
$33.94 and up about 3 percent since early July. Smithfield has
scheduled a special shareholder meeting on Sept. 24 to vote on
the Shuanghui proposal.