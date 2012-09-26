* Commerce Dept to issue final duty determinations on Oct 10
* U.S. trade panel to hold hearing in case on Oct 3
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Eight U.S. lawmakers urged
President Barack Obama's administration on Wednesday to broaden
the scope of proposed duties on billions of dollars of solar
panels from China, as the U.S. government nears its final
rulings in the case.
The lawmakers, led by Oregon Democratic Senators Ron Wyden
and Jeff Merkley, criticized an earlier Commerce Department
decision to exclude Chinese solar panels containing cells made
in another country from preliminary duties of more than 30
percent.
They argued that would allow Chinese solar panel producers
to escape U.S. duties by outsourcing cell production to another
country, even if the materials for the cells come from China and
the final solar panels are assembled there.
"This would appear to undermine the intent of the petition
that was filed by the U.S. industry, and invite the
circumvention of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty
orders," the lawmakers said.
SolarWorld America, an Oregon-based subsidiary of Germany's
SolarWorld AG, has led the drive for the United States
to impose duties on Chinese-made solar products, which it says
are unfairly priced and subsidized.
SolarWorld is also behind a push in Europe for duties on
Chinese solar products.
The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to release its
final determinations in the case on Oct. 10. A department
official said on Wednesday the agency would re-examine the
question of how widely to apply any duties.
A separate agency, the U.S. International Trade Commission,
has the final word on whether duties are applied. The date for
that vote has not been announced, but typically occurs shortly
after the final Commerce Department determination.
The trade panel will hold a hearing on the solar case on
Oct. 3. It must decide whether U.S. producers have been
materially injured, or are threatened with material injury, by
the lower-priced Chinese product for the final duties to go into
force.
Companies have been required to post bonds or cash deposits
based on the earlier preliminary duty rates. Those will be
refunded if no injury is found.