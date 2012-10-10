WASHINGTON Oct 10 The United States has set
final anti-dumping duties ranging from 18.32 percent to 249.96
percent on billions of dollars of solar panels and cells from
China, an attorney involved in the case said on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department also set final countervailing duties
of 14.78 to 15.97 percent to offset Chinese government
subsidies, the attorney said.
Suntech Power Holdings was hit with an anti-dumping
duty of 31.73 percent and a countervailing duty of 14.78
percent. Trina Solar received an 18.32 percent
anti-dumping duty and a 15.97 percent countervailing duty.
The Commerce Department set an anti-dumping duty rate of
249.96 percent and a countervailing duty rate of 15.24 percent
for all other Chinese producers and exporters.