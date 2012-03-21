* Countervailing duties announced in June could be higher
* US group wants anti-dumping duties of more than 100 pct
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. solar panel
manufacturers are still optimistic of winning substantial duties
on solar panel imports from China, despite an initial U.S.
government ruling that many found surprisingly low, the lead
attorney for the industry group said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Commerce Department, which announced preliminary
"countervailing" duties of less than 5 percent on Tuesday, is
expected to impose a bigger set of "anti-dumping" duties when it
takes its next crack at the case in May.
Plus, it plans to probe several alleged Chinese programs not
covered by Tuesday's decision. So, final countervailing duties
announced in June could be significantly higher.
"We have good reason to believe the final numbers are likely
to increase," said Timothy Brightbill, an attorney at Wiley Rein
who is representing the Coalition for American Solar
Manufacturing in its bid to win protection against allegedly
unfair Chinese competition.
Although President Barack Obama has no role in deciding the
case, he has made promotion of renewable energy and cracking
down on unfair Chinese trade practices two major themes of his
re-election campaign.
On Wednesday Obama visited Boulder City, Nevada, the site of
the Copper Mountain Solar 1 Facility, which, with nearly 1
million solar panels, is the largest photovoltaic plant
operating in the United States.
"We're also enforcing our trade laws to make sure countries
like China aren't giving their solar companies an unfair
advantage over ours," he said to applause from the small crowd.
"Just yesterday our administration determined China wasn't
playing fair when it came to solar power, and so we took the
first step towards leveling the playing field."
The U.S. industry group, in its petition filed last year,
asked for anti-dumping duties of more than 100 percent to offset
alleged unfair pricing practices and additional unspecified
countervailing duties to offset alleged government subsidies.
PICTURE COULD CHANGE
The U.S. Commerce Department, in its first whack at the
case, set preliminary countervailing duties of 2.90 percent on
SunTech Power Holdings, the world's biggest producer of
photovoltaic solar panel, and 4.73 percent on Trina Solar
, another major Chinese producer.
All other Chinese solar panel producers and exports received
a preliminary rate of 3.59 percent.
The announcement surprised industry analysts who thought the
Obama administration could set the preliminary countervailing
duties as high as 20 percent to 30 percent.
It also boosted the stock prices of Chinese companies
targeted in the U.S. industry case.
Brightbill said the picture could change significantly in
the coming months.
"We know that Commerce's subsidy investigations are ongoing
and that Commerce has only recently begun its investigation of
some of the Chinese subsidy programs," Brightbill said.
Commerce also told petitioners it plans to follow up
Tuesday's announcement with decisions on several alleged subsidy
programs, such as for glass and aluminum extrusions, that were
not covered by the initial ruling, Brightbill said.
In addition, "we still have the anti-dumping case to come
and it's very typical for the anti-dumping margins to be higher
than the subsidy margins, often significantly higher," he said.
Scott Lincicome, an attorney with White & Case who is not
involved in the solar panels case, said there were a number of
reasons the initial countervailing duties were low.
One could be that "the sheer volume" of Chinese solar cell
and panel exports, which totaled nearly $3 billion to the United
States last year, diluted the effect of any subsidies the
Chinese companies received, he said.
Also, generally low interest rates in many countries around
world might make it hard to prove Chinese companies received a
significant advantage from government-set lending rates, as the
U.S. industry has alleged, Lincicome said.
Normally there is a tendency for countervailing duties to
fall between the preliminary and final rulings, which is set for
early June in the solar case, he added.
The department's probe of additional alleged Chinese subsidy
programs could reverse that trend. In addition, the anti-dumping
investigation could lead to significant duties, Lincicome said.