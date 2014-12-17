(Adds Chinese government reaction)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States on Tuesday
confirmed steep import duties on solar products from China and
Taiwan, in a decision that could inflame trade tensions between
the two countries.
Anti-dumping duties for Chinese goods were set as high as
165.04 percent as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer
SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole that let
Chinese producers sidestep duties imposed in 2012.
Taiwan producers face anti-dumping duties as high as 27.55
percent, according to the final Commerce decision, which
SolarWorld said raised average duties for Chinese producers but
cut them for Taiwan. Producers in China face separate
anti-subsidy duties.
"These remedies come just in time to enable the domestic
industry to return to conditions of fair trade," said SolarWorld
Industries America President Mukesh Dulani.
The move is set to deal a heavy blow to China and Taiwan's
solar panel shipment to the U.S. market, Chinese solar industry
officials say.
Shares of Chinese solar panel manufacturers, such as Hareon
Solar and Shunfeng International, fell
more than 2 percent on Wednesday, underperforming broader
markets.
Readying for the decision, some Chinese firms have been
preparing to set up factories overseas to sidestep the duties.
"In the next few months, we are expected to see some changes
in the industry. Some companies will set up plants in southeast
Asia or south America," said Jessica Jin, solar analyst at IHS
in Shanghai.
The U.S. decision, which will affect companies including
China's Trina Solar Ltd and Suntech Power and
Taiwan's Motech Industries Inc, may sour the mood at
annual U.S.-China trade talks in Chicago, which started on
Tuesday.
China's Commerce Ministry expressed "serious concern" on
Wednesday and vowed to protect its interests in the WTO
framework and the U.S. judicial system.
"This abuses trade remedy measures, damages the legitimate
rights of Chinese companies and violates the United States' duty
to respect World Trade Organization rules," an unnamed official
said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.
In August, China suspended imports of polysilicon, a raw
material used in solar panels, in response to surging imports.
The Solar Energy Industries Association, which represents
makers and installers of solar panels, said it would continue
working for a negotiated solution. "It's time to end this costly
dispute," said President Rhone Resch.
Solar manufacturers have recovered over the last two years
from a battering caused by an influx of products from China and
a cut in European subsidies.
U.S. imports of solar products from China were worth $1.5
billion in 2013, half the 2011 level, while imports from Taiwan
more than doubled to $657 million, Commerce data show.
Many solar panel installers have warned the duties will push
up prices. The duties must still be confirmed by the U.S.
International Trade Commission, which will make its final
decision by Jan. 29.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles, Charlie
Zhu in Hong Kong and Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Kenneth Maxwell and Clarence Fernandez)