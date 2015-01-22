(Adds China comment)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Wednesday imports of solar products from
China and Taiwan injure U.S. producers, clearing the final
hurdle for import duties and prompting China to express "serious
concerns".
ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint brought by
the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG
in a bid to close a loophole that let Chinese
producers sidestep duties imposed in 2012.
The decision gives the U.S. Commerce Department the green
light to impose anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent on
Chinese goods and 19.5 percent on Taiwan goods. Separate
anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.72 percent apply for Chinese
goods.
The commission voted 5-0 against China and 4-1 against
Taiwan.
Mukesh Dulani, U.S. president of SolarWorld, hailed the
ruling.
"Today's decision confirms the facts set out in our initial
filing, the commission staff report and our testimony at the
agency's November hearing on the case," said Dulani.
He said the decision would allow U.S. solar manufacturers
"to move forward with additional certainty and will likely mean
additional investment and hiring in the future."
China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday expressed its "serious
concerns" with the ruling, adding that Washington's "abuse" of
trade remedies gravely damaged the interests of Chinese
companies.
"The U.S. side's investigation results ignore the facts and
legal principles," an unnamed official said in a statement
posted on the ministry's website.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna and Krista Hughes; Additional
reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Nick Macfie)