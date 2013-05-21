(Adds details on stock price moves, background on dispute)

WASHINGTON May 21 WASHINGTON, May 21 The United States is not actively negotiating a solar trade deal with the European Union and China, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday without ruling out the idea.

"Our goal is to support a healthy global solar industry in conditions that foster the adoption of renewable energy and continued innovation and a level playing field for all," USTR spokeswoman Carol Guthrie said in an emailed statement.

"Toward those ends, we will continue to work with industry and our trading partners to explore ways to resolve concerns. Active negotiations have not yet begun," she said.

Guthrie was responding to a New York Times report which said the United States and the European Union have each decided to negotiate settlements with China to resolve anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against Chinese solar products.

The news help boost Chinese solar stocks in trading on Tuesday.

Shares of JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and LDK Solar Co Ltd rose 9 percent in morning trading, while those of China Sunergy Co Ltd and Trina Solar Ltd were up 11 percent. U.S.-based First Solar Inc's stock inched up 2 percent.

The United States has already imposed duties of about 30 percent on Chinese solar panels in a case finalized last year, while the EU is expected to impose tariffs of about 50 percent in early June and could backdate them to March 5.

The EU has previously it would said seek to negotiate a deal with China by December to try to avoid its duties becoming permanent. But it would be a new development if the United States were also to try to strike a deal with China.

That was an option while the case brought by SolarWorld Americas was before the Commerce Department in 2011 and 2012, but no deal was ever struck.

Any deal to "suspend" the U.S. duties would have to have the approval of the industry that brought the case.

A spokesperson for SolarWorld America was not immediately available to comment.

