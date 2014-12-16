WASHINGTON Dec 16 The United States confirmed steep import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Department of Commerce.

Anti-dumping duties for Chinese goods were set as high was 165.04 percent as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole which allowed Chinese producers to sidestep duties imposed in 2012.

Taiwanese producers face anti-dumping duties as high as 27.55 percent, according to the final Commerce decision. Producers in China also face separate anti-subsidy duties.

The duties, which will affect companies including China's Trina Solar Ltd and Suntech Power and Taiwan's Motech Industries Inc, must still be confirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The ITC will make its final decision by Jan. 29. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)