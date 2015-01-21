WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Wednesday imports of solar products from
China and Taiwan injure U.S. producers, clearing the final
hurdle for import duties on the goods.
ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint brought by
the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG
in a bid to close a loophole that let Chinese
producers sidestep duties imposed in 2012.
The decision gives the U.S. Commerce Department the green
light to impose anti-dumping duties as high as 165.04 percent
for Chinese goods and 19.5 percent for Taiwanese goods. Separate
anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.72 percent apply for Chinese
goods.
