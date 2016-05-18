WASHINGTON May 18 Two Chinese tactical aircraft
carried out an "unsafe" intercept of a U.S. military aircraft on
May 17, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.
The incident took place in "international airspace" as the
U.S. maritime patrol reconnaissance aircraft carried out "a
routine U.S. patrol" in the South China Sea, the statement said.
Washington has accused Beijing of militarizing the South
China Sea after creating artificial islands while Beijing, in
turn, has criticized increased U.S. naval patrols and exercises
in Asia.
The statement added that the Department of Defense was
addressing the issue through military and diplomatic channels.
"Over the past year, DoD has seen improvements in PRC
actions, flying in a safe and professional manner," the
statement said. PRC is an acronym for the People's Republic of
China.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler)