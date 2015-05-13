(Adds Pentagon official at Senate hearing paragraph 5)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will leave China "in absolutely no doubt" about
Washington's commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and
flight in the South China Sea when he visits Beijing this
weekend, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Setting the scene for what could be contentious encounters
with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, the
official said Kerry would warn that China's land-reclamation
work in contested waters could have negative consequences for
regional stability - and for relations with the United States.
On Tuesday, a U.S. official said the Pentagon was
considering sending military aircraft and ships to assert
freedom of navigation around rapidly growing Chinese-made
artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.
China's Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Beijing
was "extremely concerned" and demanded clarification.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense David Shear told a
Senate hearing the United States had right of passage in areas
claimed by China. "We are actively assessing the military
implications of land reclamation and are committed to taking
effective and appropriate action," he said, but gave no details.
The senior State Department official said "the question
about what the U.S Navy does or doesn't do is one that the
Chinese are free to pose" to Kerry in Beijing, where he is due
on Saturday for meetings with civilian and military leaders.
Kerry's trip is intended to prepare for the annual
U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue next month in
Washington and Xi's expected visit to Washington in September.
But growing strategic rivalry rather than cooperation look set
to dominate.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on
Wednesday that freedom of navigation did not mean that foreign
military ships and aircraft can enter another country's
territorial waters or airspace at will.
"We demand the relevant side talks and acts cautiously and
does not take any actions that are risky or provocative to
maintain regional peace and stability," she said.
The State Department official dismissed the idea that
constructing islands out of half-submerged reefs gave China any
right to territorial claims.
"YOU CAN'T BUILD SOVEREIGNTY"
"Ultimately no matter how much sand China piles on top of a
submerged reef or shoal ... it is not enhancing its territorial
claim. You can't build sovereignty," he said.
"He (Kerry) will leave his Chinese interlocutors in
absolutely no doubt that the United States remains committed to
maintaining freedom of navigation and to exercise our legitimate
rights as pertaining to over flight and movement on the high
seas."
He said Kerry would "reinforce ... the very negative
consequences to China's image and China's relationship with its
neighbors on regional stability and potentially on the U.S.-
China relationship from their large-scale reclamation efforts
and the behavior generally in the South China Sea."
Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
Last month, the U.S. military commander for Asia, Admiral
Samuel Locklear, said China could eventually deploy radar and
missile systems on the islands it is building in the Spratly
archipelago that could be used to enforce an exclusion zone
should it move to declare one.
The U.S. official who spoke on Tuesday said U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter had requested options that include sending
aircraft and ships within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of the reefs
China has been building up.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced a strategic shift
toward Asia in 2011 in response to growing Chinese power and
influence, but critics have questioned his commitment to this
"rebalance" given U.S. security distractions elsewhere in the
world and stretched resources.
News of the possibly tougher U.S. stance came as the key
economic pillar of the rebalance suffered a blow at the hands of
Obama's Democrats in the U.S. Senate, who blocked debate on a
bill that would have smoothed the path for a 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.
Failure to clinch an agreement could damage Washington's
leadership image in Asia, where China has been forging ahead
with a new Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB) seen as a challenge to U.S. global financial leadership.
