(Adds comments from Chinese ambassador to the U.S.)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will leave China "in absolutely no doubt" about
Washington's commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and
flight in the South China Sea when he visits Beijing this
weekend, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Setting the scene for what could be contentious encounters
with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, the
official said Kerry would warn that China's land reclamation
work in contested waters could have negative consequences for
regional stability - and for relations with the United States.
On Tuesday, a U.S. official said the Pentagon was
considering sending military aircraft and ships to assert
freedom of navigation around rapidly growing Chinese-made
artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea.
China's Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Beijing
was "extremely concerned" and demanded clarification.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense David Shear told a
Senate hearing the United States had right of passage in areas
claimed by China. "We are actively assessing the military
implications of land reclamation and are committed to taking
effective and appropriate action," he said, but gave no details.
Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the United States,
responded by warning Washington not to interfere in the South
China Sea dispute and rebuked it for "double standards" in its
criticism of Beijing, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.
"Just who is creating tensions in the South China Sea?" Cui
was quoted as saying. "In the past few years, the United States
has intervened in such a high-profile way. Is that to stabilize
the situation or to further mess it up? The facts are out
there."
Cui, in an interview with Chinese media in the United States
on Wednesday, noted that some countries had already begun
reclaiming land on reefs that Beijing says belong to China, but
the United States had not singled them out.
On the Pentagon's plan to send military aircraft and ships
to the South China Sea, Cui "stressed that many things in the
world cannot rely on a show of force to solve them and that the
knee-jerk 'Cold War' mentality to use force is outdated".
The senior State Department official said "the question
about what the U.S Navy does or doesn't do is one that the
Chinese are free to pose" to Kerry in Beijing, where he is due
on Saturday for meetings with civilian and military leaders.
Kerry's trip is intended to prepare for the annual
U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue next month in
Washington and Xi's expected visit to Washington in September.
But growing strategic rivalry rather than cooperation look set
to dominate.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that
freedom of navigation did not mean that foreign military ships
and aircraft can enter another country's territorial waters or
airspace at will.
"YOU CAN'T BUILD SOVEREIGNTY"
The State Department official dismissed the idea that
constructing islands out of half-submerged reefs gave China any
right to territorial claims.
"Ultimately no matter how much sand China piles on top of a
submerged reef or shoal ... it is not enhancing its territorial
claim. You can't build sovereignty," he said.
He said Kerry would "reinforce ... the very negative
consequences to China's image and China's relationship with its
neighbors on regional stability and potentially on the U.S.-
China relationship from their large-scale reclamation efforts
and the behavior generally in the South China Sea."
Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
Last month, the U.S. military commander for Asia, Admiral
Samuel Locklear, said China could eventually deploy radar and
missile systems on the islands it is building in the Spratly
archipelago that could be used to enforce an exclusion zone
should it move to declare one.
The U.S. official who spoke on Tuesday said U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter had requested options that include sending
aircraft and ships within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of the reefs
China has been building up.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced a strategic shift
toward Asia in 2011 in response to growing Chinese power and
influence, but critics have questioned his commitment to this
"rebalance" given U.S. security distractions elsewhere in the
world and stretched resources.
News of the possibly tougher U.S. stance came as the key
economic pillar of the rebalance suffered a blow at the hands of
Obama's Democrats in the U.S. Senate, who blocked debate on a
bill that would have smoothed the path for a 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.
Failure to clinch an agreement could damage Washington's
leadership image in Asia, where China has been forging ahead
with a new Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB) seen as a challenge to U.S. global financial leadership.
(Addtional reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander, and
Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing; Editing by Emily
Stephenson, W Simon, Christian Plumb, Chris Reese and Alex
Richardson)