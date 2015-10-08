Oct 8 The United States is expected to sail
warships close to China's artificial islands in the South China
Sea within the next two weeks to signal it does not recognize
Chinese territorial claims over the area, the Financial Times
reported, citing a senior U.S. official.
The ships will sail within the 12-nautical-mile zones that
China claims as territory around some of the islands it has
constructed in the Spratly chain, the report said.
China claims most of the South China Sea, in which the
Spratly islands are located and through which $5 trillion in
ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping claims.
China has become more assertive in the South China Sea in
recent years, the Financial Times said, adding its navy has been
engaging in activities that the United States says threatens
freedom of navigation in an area where a big chunk of global
trade passes.
The move comes amid disagreement over several issues,
including U.S. allegations that China is engaging in commercial
cyber espionage.
(Writing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)