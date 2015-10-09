WASHINGTON Oct 9 The commander of U.S. forces
in the Pacific said on Friday the United States must carry out
freedom of navigation patrols throughout the Asia Pacific, but
declined to say whether it planned go within 12 nautical miles
of China's artificial islands in the South China Sea.
Admiral Harry Harris told a Washington seminar one of his
responsibilities was to offer options to President Barack Obama
and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, and added, "I'm comfortable
knowing those options are being considered."
Asked about reports that the United States planned to
challenge 12-nautical mile limits around China's artificial
islands, he replied: "I will not confirm that. I simply won't
discuss future operations."
