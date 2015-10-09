(Adds quotes, details)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Oct 9 The commander of U.S. forces
in the Pacific said on Friday the United States must carry out
freedom of navigation patrols throughout the Asia Pacific, but
declined to say whether it planned go within 12 nautical miles
of China's artificial islands in the South China Sea.
Admiral Harry Harris told a Washington seminar one of his
responsibilities was to offer options to President Barack Obama
and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, and added, "I'm comfortable
knowing those options are being considered."
Asked about reports that the United States planned to
challenge 12-nautical mile limits around China's artificial
islands, he replied: "I will not confirm that. I simply won't
discuss future operations."
Pressed on the issue, Harris said:
"I believe that we should exercise freedom of navigation
wherever we need to. With regards to whether we are going to
sail within 12 miles, or fly within 12 miles, of any of the
reclaimed islands that China has build in the South China Sea, I
will reserve that for later."
This week The Financial Times newspaper cited a senior U.S.
official as saying U.S. ships would sail within 12-nautical-mile
zones that China claims as territory around the artificial
islands in the Spratly chain, within the next two weeks.
The Navy Times quoted U.S. officials as saying the action
could take place "within days," but was awaiting final approval
from the Obama administration.
A U.S. defense official told Reuters on Thursday the United
States was considering sending ships inside the zones.
On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing would not
stand for violations of its territorial waters in the name of
freedom of navigation and urged "related parties not to take any
provocative actions."
China claims most of the South China Sea, though Washington
has signaled it does not recognize Beijing's claims to islands
it has built and that the U.S. Navy will continue to operate
wherever international law allows.
David Shear, the U.S. assistant secretary of defense, told
the Senate Armed Services Committee last month there had been no
U.S. patrols within 12 miles of the Chinese-claimed islands
since 2012.
