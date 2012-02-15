DES MOINES, Iowa Feb 15 A Chinese trade
delegation signed agreements with U.S. grain companies on
Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of soybeans from the United
States at a ceremony that underscored deepening agricultural
trade ties between the world's top two economies.
Watched over by Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, Chinese
powerhouses like COFCO Co Ltd, the country's largest state-owned
grain trading house, and Sinograin, which manages state grain
reserves, inked deals with Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge
Ltd, and Cargill Inc, among others.
The Chinese delegation was expected to sign more purchase
agreements in Los Angeles on Thursday, which would bring the
total amount to a record of more than 12 million tonnes, said
Kirk Leeds, director of the Iowa Soybean Association.