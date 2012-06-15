Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
Geneva, June 15 A World Trade Organization panel on Friday ruled in favor of the United States in a case against import duties imposed by China on a specialty steel product used in power transformers.
"With respect to each of the 11 programmes at issue, the panel concluded that China had acted inconsistently" with WTO rules governing the use of countervailing duties, the panel said in its ruling.
The dispute involved duties imposed by China on "grain-oriented electrical steel", a specialty steel product made by AK Steel and ATI Allegheny Ludlum.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.