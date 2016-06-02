SHANGHAI, June 2 China's Hebei Iron & Steel
Group, its biggest steelmaker by output, accused the
United States of breaching WTO rules and said U.S. protectionism
is damaging the world steel trade, in a statement posted on its
website on Thursday.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) a week ago
launched a probe into Chinese steel mills accused by United
States Steel Corp of stealing its secrets and conspiring
to fix prices.
"The protectionist behaviour taken by the U.S. based on
purely groundless accusations by U.S. Steel has seriously broken
the WTO rules, distorted the normal world steel trade and
damaged the essential interests of Chinese steel mills and U.S.
steel users," the statement said.
The Chinese steelmaker said it strongly opposed the probe
and urged the United States to understand the motivation of the
complaint, assess the consequences brought by trade
protectionism, respect objective facts and be careful when
taking measures to cut trade.
Hebei Iron & Steel said it would appeal the probe, without
saying to whom, and called on the Chinese government to take
measures in line with WTO rules to maintain the legal interests
of Chinese steel mills.
U.S. Steel filed its original complaint a month ago,
alleging it was a victim of a 2011 computer hacking incident
that also prompted U.S. federal cyber-espionage indictments
against five Chinese military officials in 2014.
The ITC identified 40 Chinese steelmakers and distribution
subsidiaries as respondents in its probe, including Baosteel
Group, Hebei Iron and Steel, Wuhan Iron and Steel Co Ltd
, Maanshan Iron and Steel Group, Anshan
Iron and Steel Group and Jiangsu Shagang Group.
Baosteel, China's second-largest steelmaker and the world's
fourth-largest, said in a statement the United States was acting
in breach of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. It urged the
Chinese government to take all necessary measures to ensure the
sector receives fair treatment.
The China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) also said the
government should take counter-measures against the United
States to support the steel industry.
