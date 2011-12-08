WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Thursday that it has set preliminary anti-dumping
duties ranging from 5 to 26 percent on high-pressure steel
cylinders from China.
Norris Cylinder Company, based in Longview, Texas, filed a
petition earlier this year asking for duties to be imposed to
offset unfair pricing practices.
The company is the last remaining producer of high pressure
steel cylinders in the United States.
U.S. imports of the steel cylinders totaled about $48.8
million in 2010, up from $29.1 million in 2009, the Commerce
Department said.