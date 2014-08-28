WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. producers have lodged a complaint against Chinese imports of steel shelving units, saying the products are subsidized by the Chinese government and sold below fair value in the United States.

A petition filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Department of Commerce on Aug. 26 said imports of the pre-packaged, boltless shelving, used in homes and businesses, had risen substantially and made up 35 percent of the U.S. market in 2013.

"Subject imports have increased their share of the U.S. market by significantly undercutting U.S. producer price levels," the petition said.

The complaint was lodged by Chicago-based Edsal Manufacturing Co, which employs 1,500 workers and makes industrial shelving, storage racks and cabinets and other industrial furniture, on behalf of the domestic industry.

If successful, import duties could be levied on Chinese products. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Paul Simao)