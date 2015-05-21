BEIJING May 21 Beijing must respond in the face
of U.S. espionage charges against six Chinese citizens, Chinese
state media said on Thursday, calling Washington paranoid for
accusing the group of stealing technology often used in military
systems.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges on
Tuesday, the third time in as many years that U.S. authorities
have made accusations of economic espionage conducted on behalf
of China, an issue Washington has termed a top national security
concern.
China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it was checking
the details of the case and that it was seriously concerned
about the charges, a response that appeared to fall short for
the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid run by the ruling
Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper.
"The crime of espionage is the charge most abused by
America," the Global Times said in an editorial.
"At the same time, we hope the Chinese government and
relevant agencies involved with ethnic Chinese spy cases can
issue timely and necessary responses," the editorial said.
"These cases show that the U.S. is becoming paranoid about
China's rise. However, repeated mistakes along these lines have
still not caused American society's introspection, which has
gravely compromised the U.S. human rights record," the paper
said in a separate English-language editorial.
Hao Zhang, 36, a professor at Tianjin University, was
arrested on Saturday in Los Angeles after he arrived on a flight
from China. The other five suspects are believed to be in China.
Zhang and two other professors from the school were charged
with stealing source code and other proprietary information from
chipmakers Avago Technologies Ltd and Skyworks
Solutions Inc, where two of them had worked.
The others were associated with a company called ROFS
Microsystems established in Tianjin with secrets stolen from the
U.S. companies, according to the Justice Department.
The company's website, previously accessible, could not be
loaded on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)