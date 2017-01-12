By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The Obama administration on
Thursday launched a new complaint against Chinese aluminum
subsidies at the World Trade Organization, accusing Beijing of
"artificially" expanding its global market share through cheap
state-directed loans and subsidized energy.
The complaint, which seeks consultations with Beijing over
the matter, will likely add to rising trade tensions between the
world's two largest economies as President-elect Donald Trump
prepares to take office next week with pledges to reduce U.S.
trade deficits with China as a top priority.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the complaint
claims that China's actions in the aluminum sector violate WTO
rules prohibiting subsidies that cause "serious prejudice" to
other members of the trade body.
The complaint argues that "artificially cheap"
state-directed loans and coal, electricity and alumina for the
Chinese aluminum sector causes such prejudice by undercutting
global prices and artificially expanding China's market share.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)