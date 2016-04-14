WASHINGTON, April 14 An agreement by China to
scrap controversial export subsidies covers all elements of the
subsidy program and provides the transparency Washington needs
to monitor compliance, the top U.S. trade official said on
Thursday.
"This agreement addresses all elements of the subsidy
program," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told
reporters. "The agreement also ensures the necessary
transparency to give us a solid basis to monitor closely and
confirm whether the terms of the agreement are being met."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by
Bill Trott)