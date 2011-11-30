WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday criticized China, nearing the 10th anniversary of its entry into the World Trade Organization, for drifting away from free market reforms and toward more state control of its economy.

"China seems to be embracing state capitalism more strongly each year, rather than continuing to move toward the economic reform goals that originally drove its pursuit of WTO membership," U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke said in remarks delivered in Geneva. A copy of his remarks was made available in Washington.

"This is a troubling development, and the United States urges the Chinese government to reconsider the path it is on," Punke said.

His comments were part of a tenth and final review of how well China has honored commitments it made to join the WTO, which became official on December 11, 2001.

Punke acknowledged that "China took impressive steps" during the first five years after joining the WTO to bring its laws and regulations into line with WTO rules, and that led to a dramatic expansion in trade between China and the rest of the world.

"Nevertheless, despite this progress, the overall picture presented by China's first 10 years of WTO membership remains complex, given a troubling trend in China toward intensified state intervention in the Chinese economy over the last five years," Punke said.

"Increasingly, trade frictions with China can be traced to China's pursuit of industrial policies that rely on trade-distorting government actions to promote or protect China's state-owned enterprises and domestic industries," he added.

China's ineffective enforcement of intellectual property rights and selective use of border measures to encourage or discourage exports continue to raise concerns among many of its trade partners, as do policies that prevent U.S. manufacturers, farmers and service companies from doing more business there, Punke said.

In the 10 years since joining the WTO, China has surpassed Japan to become the world's second largest economy after the United States. Its growth has presented a challenge to U.S. global leadership, already tarnished by an unpopular war in Iraq and burdened by a mountain of government debt.

