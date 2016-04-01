WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday criticized China's government support of heavy industries including steel and aluminium in a new report on foreign trade barriers, saying the resulting overproduction has distorted markets and cost U.S. jobs.

The U.S. Trade Representative's National Trade Estimate report said that China's state enterprises were continuing to add new capacity despite a fall in demand in 2015.

"Chinese government actions and financial support in manufacturing industries like steel and aluminium have contributed to massive excess capacity in China, with the resulting over-production distorting global markets and hurting U.S. producers and workers in both the United States and third country markets such as Canada and Mexico," USTR said in the report.

The report said that China has no comparative advantage in the energy and raw material inputs that make up the bulk of steelmaking costs, but it has accounted for three quarters of the global steelmaking capacity growth in the past 15 years. It estimated that China now has capacity to produce more than 1.4 billion metric tons annually, more than the United States, Japan, Europe and Russia combined.

China has recently set a goal to cut excess steel capacity by 100 million to 150 million metric tons over a five-year period. The American Iron and Steel Institute, which estimates that about 12,000 U.S. steelmaking jobs were lost in 2015, has urged that U.S. officials press China for capacity reductions of more than 400 million tons.

The USTR report said that while China recognises the severe excess capacity problem in steel, aluminium and other industries, "there have been mixed results."

Aluminium production, which doubled between 2011 and 2015, also continues to grow, USTR said.

"Large new facilities are being built with government support, including through energy subsidies. China’s aluminium excess capacity is contributing to a severe decline in global aluminium prices, harming U.S. plants and workers," USTR said.

Earlier on Thursday, officials at Baosteel (600019.SS) China's top listed steelmaker, said they expected to increase output by 20 percent this year as it brings a massive new plant in the southern port city of Zhanjiang up to its full annual production capacity of 9 million metric tons.

On Monday, the Dongbei Special Steel Group Ltd, based in Northeast China, missed a payment on an 800 million yuan $1.22 million note that had Yuan note that matured over the weekend. It is one of several Chinese steel firms that have run into financial difficulties.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)