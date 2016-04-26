Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
WASHINGTON High-level Chinese officials have told U.S. trade negotiators in recent days that they still want to reach a bilateral investment treaty with the United States, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said on Tuesday.
Holleyman also told a China business conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that despite reviews of its status under international trade rules, most observers would not view China's economy to be a "market economy."
The U.S. side was still awaiting a new offer from Beijing for a "negative list" of Chinese business sectors that are off-limits to U.S. investment, he said, adding that progress in this area is critical to any negotiations going forward.
A March deadline for such a list from China was not met, raising questions about the future of the talks.
(Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.